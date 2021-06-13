Coming soon: Salisbury events

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are lining up on the Salisbury calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salisbury:

Narcotics Anonymous - Open Meeting Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 726 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD

Directions: Business Route 13 S west on Hazel Ave. to back of first building on right https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7877363370

Candidate School Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801

Top-to-bottom campaign training workshop for students, community leaders considering a run for public office, and future campaign activists.

Angry Axe & Rage Room Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We are raising money to relocate U.S. Kennels Incorporated to a new training center. This is a huge endeavor and we need all the help we can get! It is $25 for the axe throwing. There will be a...

Girls Night Out The Show at Warehouse Bar (Salisbury, MD) Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1147 South Salisbury Boulevard, ##1, Salisbury, MD 21801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Salisbury! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

Potomac Nationals at Delmarva Shorebirds Salisbury, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:05 AM

Address: 6400 Hobbs Rd, Salisbury, MD

Buy Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers tickets to see AAA Baseball live and in-person on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 7:05 pm at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, MD.