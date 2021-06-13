Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Casper events calendar

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 7 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Casper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJ4nm_0aT3tlyq00

Artistic Form as Function: A Hands-On Pottery Workshop with Amedeo Salamoni

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 321 West Midwest Avenue, Casper, WY 82601

Join us July 7th & 8th from 9 am to 5 pm for Artistic Form As Function: A Hands-On Workshop with Amedeo Salamoni!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tF6GL_0aT3tlyq00

CRYPTIC WISDOM HEART OF WAR TOUR 2021

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Lane, Bar Nunn, WY 82601

Cryptic Wisdom , Nice enough ent , present THE HEART OF WAR TOUR 2021 COMING TO WYOMING JUNE 24 AT THE HANGAR FOR HIS FIRST TIME EVER IN WY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa13k_0aT3tlyq00

Basic Sniper 50 HR Course [Sniper Training]

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 W. B. Street, Casper, WY. 82601, 2330 Station Road, Casper WY. 82601, Casper, WY 82601

Basic Sniper Course will provide students with the knowledge and operation of precision rifle systems.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChEfk_0aT3tlyq00

Drag Church Brunch

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 303 South Wolcott Street, Casper, WY 82601

Get your tickets for our FIRST ever Drag Church Brunch! Food, drink, community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47f1bq_0aT3tlyq00

The Verve Pipe

Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Lane, Bar Nunn, WY 82601

One of the 90's biggest alternative rock bands THE VERVE PIPE swing by Bar Nunn, Wy Sunday, June 27th!

Learn More
Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
8
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bar Nunn, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Rock#Live Events#Ent#Sun Jun#Drag Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Casper, WYPosted by
Casper Updates

Lifestyle wrap: Casper

(CASPER, WY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Casper area, click here.
Casper, WYPosted by
Casper Updates

Top homes for sale in Casper

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful home in 9 Iron Estates! Open floorplan, spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances, beautiful granite countertops, custom backsplash & super nice pantry! Check out