Casper events calendar

(CASPER, WY) Casper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Casper area:

Artistic Form as Function: A Hands-On Pottery Workshop with Amedeo Salamoni Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 321 West Midwest Avenue, Casper, WY 82601

Join us July 7th & 8th from 9 am to 5 pm for Artistic Form As Function: A Hands-On Workshop with Amedeo Salamoni!

CRYPTIC WISDOM HEART OF WAR TOUR 2021 Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Lane, Bar Nunn, WY 82601

Cryptic Wisdom , Nice enough ent , present THE HEART OF WAR TOUR 2021 COMING TO WYOMING JUNE 24 AT THE HANGAR FOR HIS FIRST TIME EVER IN WY

Basic Sniper 50 HR Course [Sniper Training] Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 W. B. Street, Casper, WY. 82601, 2330 Station Road, Casper WY. 82601, Casper, WY 82601

Basic Sniper Course will provide students with the knowledge and operation of precision rifle systems.

Drag Church Brunch Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 303 South Wolcott Street, Casper, WY 82601

Get your tickets for our FIRST ever Drag Church Brunch! Food, drink, community!

The Verve Pipe Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1410 Prairie Lane, Bar Nunn, WY 82601

One of the 90's biggest alternative rock bands THE VERVE PIPE swing by Bar Nunn, Wy Sunday, June 27th!