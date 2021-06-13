Statesville calendar: Events coming up

(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:

WEEKLY STATESVILLE MARA MEETING: BREAK THE STIGMA Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: ICGH Statesville, Statesville, NC 28677

MEDICATION-ASSISTED RECOVERY ANONYMOUS One Size Does Not Fit All Do you use prescribed medication to treat various drug and alcohol use disorders? Many people who utilize evidence-based science to aid in their recovery sometimes feel uncomfortable in their day to day lives. Additionally, a multitude of people on this healing path have even felt unwelcome at traditional recovery meetings. We understand. At Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous (MARA), you're always welcome! RECOVERY IS SIMPLY TO

1st Annual Statesville Pride Gathering and March Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 West Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28677

We will be gathering in front of Mitchell Community College at 2PM on June 20th for the first ever annual Pride event in Statesville!

Try It Tuesday – Public Safety & Healthcare Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 124 4th Crescent Pl, Statesville, NC

Ever wondered about the career paths in public safety? JOIN this Try It Tuesday to explore your options and get advice about this field of work! Learn about Emergency Medical Services (EMS...

Tai Chi Part 1 (Evenings) Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 1875 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC

Tai Chi Part 1 - Evening Session Workshop: Monday, June 14 Wednesday, June 16 Thursday, June 17 COST: $25 for all 3 classes TIME: 5:30pm-7:00pm INSTRUCTOR: Cheryl Hough Tai Chi is a gentle, slow...

BMC of NC monthly potluck/community dinner Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 226 W Broad St, Statesville, NC

Every month the Beard & Moustache Club of North Carolina, Statesville Chapter, invites everyone out to join us in getting to know one another and building a stronger community. The club will...