Statesville calendar: Events coming up
(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Statesville:
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: ICGH Statesville, Statesville, NC 28677
MEDICATION-ASSISTED RECOVERY ANONYMOUS One Size Does Not Fit All Do you use prescribed medication to treat various drug and alcohol use disorders? Many people who utilize evidence-based science to aid in their recovery sometimes feel uncomfortable in their day to day lives. Additionally, a multitude of people on this healing path have even felt unwelcome at traditional recovery meetings. We understand. At Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous (MARA), you're always welcome! RECOVERY IS SIMPLY TO
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 500 West Broad Street, Statesville, NC 28677
We will be gathering in front of Mitchell Community College at 2PM on June 20th for the first ever annual Pride event in Statesville!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 124 4th Crescent Pl, Statesville, NC
Ever wondered about the career paths in public safety? JOIN this Try It Tuesday to explore your options and get advice about this field of work! Learn about Emergency Medical Services (EMS...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: 1875 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC
Tai Chi Part 1 - Evening Session Workshop: Monday, June 14 Wednesday, June 16 Thursday, June 17 COST: $25 for all 3 classes TIME: 5:30pm-7:00pm INSTRUCTOR: Cheryl Hough Tai Chi is a gentle, slow...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 226 W Broad St, Statesville, NC
Every month the Beard & Moustache Club of North Carolina, Statesville Chapter, invites everyone out to join us in getting to know one another and building a stronger community. The club will...