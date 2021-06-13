Cancel
Dover, DE

Dover calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Dover News Watch
 7 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Dover is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

2021 Food Biotechnology Summer Camp

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1200 North Dupont Highway, Food Microbiology Lab, Ag Annex, BLDG 47, Dover, DE 19901

The 2021 DSU Food Biotechnology Summer Camp is a week-long STEM program for area high school students. Camp dates: July 26 - 30, 2021

Exhibition - Out of the Vault: Modern and Contemporary Art

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 406 Federal St, Dover, DE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Dover International Speedway

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Come drive a NASCAR style race car at Dover International Speedway because it’s your turn to experience the thrill of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience!!

Let's Do Trivia! @ Fraizers Restaurant

Dover, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 9 East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE 19901

Let's Do Trivia! is a weekly, team-based, live-hosted pub and restaurant trivia game show.

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — Dover

Dover, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

Dover, DE
28
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

