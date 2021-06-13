Great Falls events calendar

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Live events are coming to Great Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Great Falls:

2112: Empowering Right Brain Learners — GTCC Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1825 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2112 TITLE: Empowering Right Brain Learners DESCRIPTION: No matter what you teach, you have come...

Commission Meeting Great Falls, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

The Board of Cascade County Commissioners will be broadcasting the Commission Meeting via Zoom. Please click the link to the right to join the meeting. For the best interaction during this public...

2132: Using Nature to Teach Science — GTCC Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1825 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2132 TITLE: Using Nature to Teach Science DESCRIPTION: This course will help you take learning OUTSIDE...

4th Of July Parade and Sandlot Movie Night Black Eagle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 2332 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

We are hosting the Parade and Sandlot Movie Night as well with a Black Eagle Fireworks Show too. Parade starts at 11am and runs "NORMAL" Sandlot Movie night at the Black Eagle Baseball Fields in...

Paris Gibson Square Museum Ghost Hunt Great Falls, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1400 1st Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401

The haunted Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls, Montana has a haunted reputation.