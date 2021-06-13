What’s up Waterloo: Local events calendar
(WATERLOO, IA) Live events are coming to Waterloo.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waterloo:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 2608 University Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701
Early/Mid Summer Fruit Reservation Check your delivery Schedule for the Specific Date, Time and Location for your city
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 224 & 225 Commercial St, Waterloo, IA
Sunday June 13, 2021: A road trip comedy for anyone from 10 to 110. Leaving Iowa is a postcard to anyone who has ever found himself or...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 110 Ida St, Waterloo, IA
Join us at BJ's Sports Bar for the first My Waterloo Days Pool Tournament! Here's the details: $20 entry fee (includes green fees) Tables are Open 100% paid back in the tournament Register June 13...
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 4 Mile Vue Rd, Butte, MT 50701
Pre-register for soccer and goalkeeper camp hosted by Mining City FC in Butte, MT get 20% off GK Icon, One Sport, or Calma goalie gloves
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1501 E Orange Rd, Waterloo, IA
Try this new version of a Black Rocket classic! This camp allows you to develop a game concept that goes well beyond the limitations of the traditional 2D game design and create an immersive 3D...