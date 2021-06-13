Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Tan Valley, AZ

Live events coming up in San Tan Valley

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 7 days ago

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) San Tan Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Tan Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMxbW_0aT3tgZD00

Kids Theatre Camp Week 2

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: East Lamonte Street, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140

Give some direction to all that energy! Send your kids to camp for a few hours. They will have fun, develop new talents and make friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266C7f_0aT3tgZD00

Rat Rod Addiction’s 2nd Annual Car Show

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Party event by Rat Rod Addiction on Saturday, November 20 2021 with 1.5K people interested and 108 people going.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnFvN_0aT3tgZD00

Advanced Beginner / Intermediate Mountain Bike Ride

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Local experts guide you on a 7-9 mile group ride. Limit 10 riders per group.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370GAK_0aT3tgZD00

SHARK WEEK: Session 1

San Tan Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 1846 E Bella Vista Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ

SINK your teeth into this class where you will learn about Great white sharks, Makos, and Megalodons! You’ll get an up-close look at a real shark jaw, feel shark skin, make a shark tooth, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HquRy_0aT3tgZD00

Barney Sports Complex – Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 22050 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek, AZ

Event Times: Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket price allows entrance for both days. Kids 12 and under are free with a parent or guardian and do not require a ticket.

Learn More
San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
8
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Tan Valley, AZ
Government
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Megalodons#Sun Jun#Az Event Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Tan Valley, AZPosted by
San Tan Valley Digest

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Tan Valley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Tan Valley: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance