Winchester calendar: Coming events

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

Corky Laing's Mountain Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

All-star power trio playing the best of Mountain and a tribute to Cream, PLUS stories of Woodstock, Leslie West, The Who, and more

The Fleetwood Mac Experience: 'Rumours' and more! Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The Fleetwood Mac Experience performs a very special all-request show!

Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour [8PM SHOW] Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The internet sensation from the backwoods, with a comedy style that will keep you laughing with his skits and stand-up!

Strung Like A Horse w/ Short Hill Mountain Boys Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Americana distilled from old-school storytelling, newgrass instrumentations, and an alt-rock edge

Talton Brothers Band Album Release Show Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

A unique sound that combines elements of American rock, soul, jazz, and the blues