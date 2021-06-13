Winchester calendar: Coming events
(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
All-star power trio playing the best of Mountain and a tribute to Cream, PLUS stories of Woodstock, Leslie West, The Who, and more
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
The Fleetwood Mac Experience performs a very special all-request show!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
The internet sensation from the backwoods, with a comedy style that will keep you laughing with his skits and stand-up!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
Americana distilled from old-school storytelling, newgrass instrumentations, and an alt-rock edge
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
A unique sound that combines elements of American rock, soul, jazz, and the blues