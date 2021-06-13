Cancel
Winchester, VA

Winchester calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Winchester News Alert
 7 days ago

(WINCHESTER, VA) Winchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winchester:

Corky Laing's Mountain

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

All-star power trio playing the best of Mountain and a tribute to Cream, PLUS stories of Woodstock, Leslie West, The Who, and more

The Fleetwood Mac Experience: 'Rumours' and more!

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The Fleetwood Mac Experience performs a very special all-request show!

Ginger Billy's Backwoods Comedy Tour [8PM SHOW]

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

The internet sensation from the backwoods, with a comedy style that will keep you laughing with his skits and stand-up!

Strung Like A Horse w/ Short Hill Mountain Boys

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

Americana distilled from old-school storytelling, newgrass instrumentations, and an alt-rock edge

Talton Brothers Band Album Release Show

Winchester, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601

A unique sound that combines elements of American rock, soul, jazz, and the blues

Winchester, VA
With Winchester News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

