Live events coming up in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Goldsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Goldsboro area:

Weekly Prayer Service with Deacon Matt Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1000 N Jefferson Ave, Goldsboro, NC

Weekly prayer service with Deacon Matt. Join us for an hour of Adoration with the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Silent Prayer, Evening Prayer and Benediction each Monday from 6:30 - 7:30 PM in the Church...

Martin Terry Band — LIVE at the MT Wing Cook Off Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

– Nashville recording artist Martin Terry is a country singer/songwriter from and currently residing in eastern NC – Good food. Good music. Good fun. Cheer on your favorite cook off teams. Vote...

Concert tickets Brooks and Dunn Brooks and Dunn Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

SuiteHop is your resource for Suites and VIP Tickets at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. View Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ticket options

One Lucky Dancer: 2021-2022 Dance Showcase Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 139 S Center St, Goldsboro, NC

Located in Smithfield, NC, Artistry In Motion Performing Arts Center is excited to share their 11th Annual Dance Showcase with you! Our dancers range from age 2 up to adults, as well as train both...

Colt Ford Goldsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1243 Bryan Blvd, Goldsboro, NC

Busco Beach ATV Park with Colt Ford happening at 1243 Bryan Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27530-7074, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 07:30 pm