Johnstown, PA

Live events coming up in Johnstown

Johnstown Digest
(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Live events are lining up on the Johnstown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Johnstown area:

Brit Floyd Tickets

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 326 Napoleon St #1780, Johnstown, PA

Brit Floyd, “The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” returns to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on March 22nd at 7pm to perform its spectacular new production, Echoes 2021. Experience...

Sunfest

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 970 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA

Ocean City, MD Lodestar is on the road to celebrate the last days of summer at one of the top 100 events in America, Ocean City, Maryland’s annual Sunfest! There’s plenty to do, enjoy the...

AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 90 Johns St, Johnstown, PA

Zumic is a music news site with tour dates, ticket presale code info, comparison price shopping, reviews, and more.

The Importance of Relationships: Creating Powerful Interactions to Support Children's Learning

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2025 Bedford St, Johnstown, PA

Insights & Innovations Early Childhood Education Conference Zoom Workshop Series Instructor: Karen Rucker Core Knowledge Competencies: K2.02/C3 & SQ.3.4.5; SQ.3.4.9; SQ.3.4.10 How can teachers...

Art Walk in the Park

Johnstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 998 Luzerne St, Johnstown, PA

The first annual Art Walk in Stackhouse Park was held in September 2020 to showcase the talents of local artists and crafts people in this beautiful, natural venue as the backdrop. An estimated...

ABOUT

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

