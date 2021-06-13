Utica calendar: Events coming up

(UTICA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Utica calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Utica:

Crock-Pot Cooking Class Utica, NY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1640 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Women will learn to shop smartly, cook nutritious/affordable meals for their family, socialize, have fun and laughter in recovery. The class will be co-instructed by a chef from Bargain...

Memorial Mass Utica, NY

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2222 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Francis "Frank" Baer

Marc-Anthony Polizzi Solo Exhibition Utica, NY

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 Broadway, Utica, NY

4 Elements Studio is pleased to announce the solo exhibition of sculptor Marc-Anthony Polizzi. Created throughout the pandemic and 2020 lockdowns, this solo exhibition “Meditations and...

Rain or Shine June 2021 JPC Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours Utica, NY

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 26 Johnson Park, Utica, NY

What: June 2021 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours *Rain or Shine* ** Where: 1404 West Street, NY 13501 Contact: JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608 ...

Veterans' Parkway Car Show Utica, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica, NY

Our Veteran’s Parkway Car Show. Is our 2nd show. It is a fund razer for all Veteran’s , Gold Star Family’s . We had to cancel last years show. In 2019 we donated ( $ 8,500.00 ). The show Was named...