Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utica, NY

Utica calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Utica Daily
Utica Daily
 7 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Utica calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Utica:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZpds_0aT3tb9a00

Crock-Pot Cooking Class

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1640 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Women will learn to shop smartly, cook nutritious/affordable meals for their family, socialize, have fun and laughter in recovery. The class will be co-instructed by a chef from Bargain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1uRR_0aT3tb9a00

Memorial Mass

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2222 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Francis "Frank" Baer

Mr. Francis Everson Baer, 86, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving family by his side, on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Learn More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FySBr_0aT3tb9a00

Marc-Anthony Polizzi Solo Exhibition

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 Broadway, Utica, NY

4 Elements Studio is pleased to announce the solo exhibition of sculptor Marc-Anthony Polizzi. Created throughout the pandemic and 2020 lockdowns, this solo exhibition “Meditations and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCFKa_0aT3tb9a00

Rain or Shine June 2021 JPC Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 26 Johnson Park, Utica, NY

What: June 2021 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours *Rain or Shine* ** Where: 1404 West Street, NY 13501 Contact: JPC Office 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at (315) 734-9608 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35G2Wb_0aT3tb9a00

Veterans’ Parkway Car Show

Utica, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica, NY

Our Veteran’s Parkway Car Show. Is our 2nd show. It is a fund razer for all Veteran’s , Gold Star Family’s . We had to cancel last years show. In 2019 we donated ( $ 8,500.00 ). The show Was named...

Learn More
Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
11
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantry#Jpc Office#Gold Star Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Utica, NYPosted by
Utica Daily

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Utica

(UTICA, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Utica, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Utica, NYPosted by
Utica Daily

Trending news headlines in Utica

(UTICA, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Utica. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Utica area, click here.