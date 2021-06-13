Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, AR

Events on the Rogers calendar

Posted by 
Rogers Voice
Rogers Voice
 7 days ago

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rogers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMgRt_0aT3tZL000

Sunday Virtual Worship

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 203 S Promenade Blvd, Rogers, AR

Worship with Oakley Chapel on facebook live Sundays at 10am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461zXh_0aT3tZL000

DTR Market

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 102 West Walnut Street, Rogers, AR 72756

The market features a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters during the Summer.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8n1p_0aT3tZL000

First Connections- Olive Street

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 626 West Olive Street, Rogers, AR 72756

A class for you to learn more about First Baptist Rogers!

Learn More

Straight White Men

Rogers, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 116 South 2nd Street, Rogers, AR 72756

Written by Young Jean Lee / Directed by Brenda Nemec

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PttFs_0aT3tZL000

Church in the Park!

Rogers, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Join us Sunday June 13th at Lake Atalanta in Rogers for church in the park! Meet us at the pavilion for worship, service and activities for the kids! Afterwards join us after for popsicles!

Learn More
Rogers Voice

Rogers Voice

Rogers, AR
12
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rogers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#First Baptist Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Rogers, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Rogers area, click here.
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

Take a look at these homes on the market in Rogers

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Timeless home with stunning curb appeal in private Pinnacle Country Club. Home features new 2020 roof, custom mill work & trim, recessed bookcases, gas
Rogers, ARPosted by
Rogers Voice

Rogers news wrap: What’s trending

(ROGERS, AR) The news in Rogers never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rogers area, click here.