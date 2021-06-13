Rocky Mount calendar: What's coming up

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Rocky Mount has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rocky Mount:

YOUTH- Breakaway

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3400 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC

Middle and High School students are invited to Breakaway this summer held at NC Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. Don't miss this fun, powerful, and exciting event! See Pastor Gina for scholarship...

An Evening with The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Come spend an evening enjoying music from the world renown The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard, while supporting our efforts to raise money for our foundation. We will also be hosting a silent...

Randy McQuay LIVE at Rocky Mount Mills

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, NC

Randy McQuay LIVE at Rocky Mount Mills at Rocky Mount Mills, 1151 Falls Rd, Rocky Mount, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Pretty Girl Privilege

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 101 Northeast Main Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Music, Hookah, Wings and Food, and great drink specials. Full bar. Come be pretty and enjoy the night. Music by DJ High Demand

Ag Safety Day

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1175 Kingsboro Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

You will be part of a National program that focuses on teaching youth how to be safe at home, on the farm and everywhere! Join us!