Joplin, MO

Joplin events coming soon

Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 7 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Live events are coming to Joplin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joplin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUB25_0aT3tXZY00

We The Kingdom - Joplin, MO

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 600 E 50th St, Joplin, MO

Buy We The Kingdom tickets now to see today’s best religious concerts live and in-person on Sat, Jun 12, 2021 7:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church - MO in Joplin, MO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6OJo_0aT3tXZY00

Downtown Concert Series featuring Randall Shreve

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Join us for the first in our Downtown Concert Series featuring Randall Shreve on May 29th at Spiva Park in Joplin. About this event Join us for the first in our Downtown Concert Series featuring...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8PZR_0aT3tXZY00

Kindergarten-2nd Grade Day Camp

Joplin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 4128 Connecticut Ave, Joplin, MO

Kindergarten-2nd Graders, we invite you to our Day Camp! This will be two days of fun! We will meet up in the morning for a day of fun and each evening you will return home for the night. The cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WJii_0aT3tXZY00

Tony Casillas and Friends

Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 South Joplin Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801

Comedian Tony Casillas has been seen alongside many great comedians such as Joe Rogan, Tony Hinchcliffe and Ron White!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvtNy_0aT3tXZY00

“Forever” Music Video Release/Tribute Event

Joplin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 104 South Joplin Avenue, Joplin, MO 64801

A day to remember. A memory unforgotten. Join us as we honor Trisha Nethery and the release of "Forever," the latest single by Amanda Felix

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

