Events on the Janesville calendar

(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Janesville area:

Fall Family Festival Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2416 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI

Join us on Saturday, October 2nd from 1:00 - 4:00 pm for an afternoon full of fun autumn activities, where kids and families can connect with one another and with the church. More information will...

Wisconsin Concealed Carry Class in Janesville Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2809 N Pontiac Dr, Janesville, WI

We teach a relaxed 2.5 hour class, with a focus on law. This class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

Community Appreciation Day & StoryWalk Kickoff Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1455 Palmer Dr, Janesville, WI

Community Appreciation Day: Donation-based admission all day. StoryWalk Kickoff (11am-1pm) in partnership with Hedberg Public Library. Free children’s activities and food available for purchase.

June Adult Story Hour Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 60 South Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545

We're partnering with the Hedberg Public Library for a series of Adult Story Hours once a month during the summer.

Kids' Roll Bike Race Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Girls and boys, grab your bicycles and helmets and get ready to race! Enter the Kids Roll Bike Race and ride on the same route as the pros! Age Groups: Ages 5-7, .2 mile route Ages 8-11, .6 mile...