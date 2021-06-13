Cancel
Janesville, WI

Events on the Janesville calendar

Janesville News Watch
 7 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Janesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGmIr_0aT3tWgp00

Fall Family Festival

Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2416 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI

Join us on Saturday, October 2nd from 1:00 - 4:00 pm for an afternoon full of fun autumn activities, where kids and families can connect with one another and with the church. More information will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqILV_0aT3tWgp00

Wisconsin Concealed Carry Class in Janesville

Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2809 N Pontiac Dr, Janesville, WI

We teach a relaxed 2.5 hour class, with a focus on law. This class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRoYF_0aT3tWgp00

Community Appreciation Day & StoryWalk Kickoff

Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1455 Palmer Dr, Janesville, WI

Community Appreciation Day: Donation-based admission all day. StoryWalk Kickoff (11am-1pm) in partnership with Hedberg Public Library. Free children’s activities and food available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFYux_0aT3tWgp00

June Adult Story Hour

Janesville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 60 South Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545

We're partnering with the Hedberg Public Library for a series of Adult Story Hours once a month during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEJAC_0aT3tWgp00

Kids' Roll Bike Race

Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Girls and boys, grab your bicycles and helmets and get ready to race! Enter the Kids Roll Bike Race and ride on the same route as the pros! Age Groups: Ages 5-7, .2 mile route Ages 8-11, .6 mile...

Janesville, WI
ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

