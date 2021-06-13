Events on the Janesville calendar
(JANESVILLE, WI) Janesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Janesville area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 2416 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI
Join us on Saturday, October 2nd from 1:00 - 4:00 pm for an afternoon full of fun autumn activities, where kids and families can connect with one another and with the church. More information will...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 2809 N Pontiac Dr, Janesville, WI
We teach a relaxed 2.5 hour class, with a focus on law. This class will give you answers to all your questions. Topics include things such as prohibited places, use of force, traveling armed...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 1455 Palmer Dr, Janesville, WI
Community Appreciation Day: Donation-based admission all day. StoryWalk Kickoff (11am-1pm) in partnership with Hedberg Public Library. Free children’s activities and food available for purchase.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 60 South Main Street, Janesville, WI 53545
We're partnering with the Hedberg Public Library for a series of Adult Story Hours once a month during the summer.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Girls and boys, grab your bicycles and helmets and get ready to race! Enter the Kids Roll Bike Race and ride on the same route as the pros! Age Groups: Ages 5-7, .2 mile route Ages 8-11, .6 mile...