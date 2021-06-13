Anderson calendar: Events coming up

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anderson:

ESCC CIY 2021 Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We are going to the wonderful Anderson University this year for CIY. CIY is one of our favorite trips of the year. This trip is a guarenteed memory maker. Your relationships with others and with...

Glenn Miller Orchestra Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Ticket listings for Glenn Miller Orchestra at Paramount Theatre Anderson in Anderson, IN on 7/28/2021

CIY MOVE: High School Summer Camp Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 E 5th St, Anderson, IN

MOVE is a week-long summer experience for high school students to grow their faith, build Christ-centered relationships, and have a ton of fun!! MOVE will take place June 14th-19th at Anderson...

Buddy Guy Tickets Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Ticket listings for Buddy Guy at Paramount Theatre Anderson in Anderson, IN on 10/15/2021

Halfway to Halloween Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Our last event until the Halloween Season. Who wants to wait until October for a good scare???