Anderson, IN

Anderson calendar: Events coming up

Anderson Today
 7 days ago

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anderson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxEDv_0aT3tVo600

ESCC CIY 2021

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We are going to the wonderful Anderson University this year for CIY. CIY is one of our favorite trips of the year. This trip is a guarenteed memory maker. Your relationships with others and with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRQpl_0aT3tVo600

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Ticket listings for Glenn Miller Orchestra at Paramount Theatre Anderson in Anderson, IN on 7/28/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbe3N_0aT3tVo600

CIY MOVE: High School Summer Camp

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 E 5th St, Anderson, IN

MOVE is a week-long summer experience for high school students to grow their faith, build Christ-centered relationships, and have a ton of fun!! MOVE will take place June 14th-19th at Anderson...

Buddy Guy Tickets

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1124 Meridian St, Anderson, IN

Ticket listings for Buddy Guy at Paramount Theatre Anderson in Anderson, IN on 10/15/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnR3p_0aT3tVo600

Halfway to Halloween

Anderson, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Our last event until the Halloween Season. Who wants to wait until October for a good scare???

Anderson, IN
ABOUT

With Anderson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

