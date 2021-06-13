Live events on the horizon in Saint Cloud
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Cloud:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1101 7th St S, St Cloud, MN 56301
2021 St. Cloud Pride in the Park Sponsorship & Vendor Registration - Sept 18, 2021
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1700 Parkway Dr, Waite Park, MN
311 announce their “Live From the Ride” Tour 2021 with special guests Iration and Iya Terra, hitting 36 shows, coast to coast! 311 with Iration and Iya Terra - GA Pit (Standing Room Only) in the...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM
Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
Join the Vendetta Vixens burlesque troupe in celebrating the 8 year anniversary!
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM
FOOD FOR THOUGHT is a lunchtime conversation series for St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce members. Participants will explore the complexities of culture and cultural understandings, debunk myths...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1700 Parkway Dr, Waite Park, MN
As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with...