Dothan, AL

Dothan events coming soon

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
(DOTHAN, AL) Live events are coming to Dothan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dothan:

Micro Wrestling Returns to Dothan, AL!

Dothan, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4657 South Oates Street, Dothan, AL 36301

Let's get ready to rumble at Cowboys with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Patriotic Favorites

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 445 N Oates St, Dothan, AL

Get ready to celebrate the 4th with the DIY confetti poppers. Each kit will contain everything needed. Adult supervision is suggested. Available at all locations, while supplies last. Staff...

The Alabama State Games - Golf

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 904 Royal Pkwy, Dothan, AL

The Alabama State Games - Golf happening at RTJ at Highland Oaks, Newton, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 12:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am

Girls Night Out The Show at Space Nightclub (Dothan, AL)

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 4129 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Dothan! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 19+ Doors open at 7pm About this event "Girls Night Out The Show" is an intensely exciting...

Sunday Morning Worship

Dothan, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 404 Parramore Rd, Dothan, AL

Come worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11:00 am. Sunday School 10:00 - 10:45am.

ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

