Coming soon: Leesburg events
(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join us for our Mommy + Me Chocolate Sculpture Class in our chocolate lab designed by Celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121, Broadlands, VA
Mercury Avenue - Excited to perform at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar! . . Comprised of Sophia on Vocals and Guitar and Jackson on Cajon/Bop Kit and Bass, the Haymarket, VA duo from the successful...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM
Address: Private Home, address will be emailed to those who RSVP the day before the event, Broadlands, VA 20148
Backyard House Concert at Music on the Heights! House Concerts are a great way to experience live music and support independent artists.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: Mittelweg 11-12, 20148 Hamburg
Erlebe die Stars und Leiter des Hippocrates Health Inst. Dr. Brian Clement & Anna-Maria Clement auf Deutschlandtour! Jetzt auch in Hamburg.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175
Join us for an adults-only wood fired pizza making class with wine and beer pairings!