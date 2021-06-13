Cancel
Leesburg, VA

Coming soon: Leesburg events

Posted by 
Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 7 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhA71_0aT3tRHC00

The Conche presents: Mommy & Me Chocolate Making Class Cicada Edition!

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for our Mommy + Me Chocolate Sculpture Class in our chocolate lab designed by Celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmUJv_0aT3tRHC00

Mercury Avenue at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar, Ashburn

Broadlands, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121, Broadlands, VA

Mercury Avenue - Excited to perform at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar! . . Comprised of Sophia on Vocals and Guitar and Jackson on Cajon/Bop Kit and Bass, the Haymarket, VA duo from the successful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7KqW_0aT3tRHC00

Backyard House Concert: Justin Trawick

Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: Private Home, address will be emailed to those who RSVP the day before the event, Broadlands, VA 20148

Backyard House Concert at Music on the Heights! House Concerts are a great way to experience live music and support independent artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zwo96_0aT3tRHC00

Dr. Brian Clement live in Hamburg

Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Mittelweg 11-12, 20148 Hamburg

Erlebe die Stars und Leiter des Hippocrates Health Inst. Dr. Brian Clement & Anna-Maria Clement auf Deutschlandtour! Jetzt auch in Hamburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq9X8_0aT3tRHC00

Wood Fired Pizza Making Class + Wine and Beer Pairing

Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for an adults-only wood fired pizza making class with wine and beer pairings!

ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Leesburg, VAPosted by
Leesburg Digest

Trending lifestyle headlines in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Leesburg, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Leesburg, VAPosted by
Leesburg Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in Leesburg Saturday

(LEESBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Leesburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 602 E Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.