Coming soon: Leesburg events

(LEESBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Leesburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:

The Conche presents: Mommy & Me Chocolate Making Class Cicada Edition! Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1605 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for our Mommy + Me Chocolate Sculpture Class in our chocolate lab designed by Celebrity Chef Santosh Tiptur

Mercury Avenue at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar, Ashburn Broadlands, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 43135 Broadlands Center Plaza #121, Broadlands, VA

Mercury Avenue - Excited to perform at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar! . . Comprised of Sophia on Vocals and Guitar and Jackson on Cajon/Bop Kit and Bass, the Haymarket, VA duo from the successful...

Backyard House Concert: Justin Trawick Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: Private Home, address will be emailed to those who RSVP the day before the event, Broadlands, VA 20148

Backyard House Concert at Music on the Heights! House Concerts are a great way to experience live music and support independent artists.

Dr. Brian Clement live in Hamburg Ashburn, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Mittelweg 11-12, 20148 Hamburg

Erlebe die Stars und Leiter des Hippocrates Health Inst. Dr. Brian Clement & Anna-Maria Clement auf Deutschlandtour! Jetzt auch in Hamburg.

Wood Fired Pizza Making Class + Wine and Beer Pairing Leesburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1600 Village Market Boulevard Southeast, #suite 120, Leesburg, VA 20175

Join us for an adults-only wood fired pizza making class with wine and beer pairings!