Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Live events Houma — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 7 days ago

(HOUMA, LA) Houma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtQbn_0aT3tQOT00

Josh Garret

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Josh Garret at The Balcony, 7834 Main Street, Houma, LA, US 70360, Houma, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Jun 19 2021 at 01:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSluZ_0aT3tQOT00

LIVE Patio Jam with DEVIN McCARTY

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 541 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA

Our LIVE in-person Patio Jams at The Pour House are going strong!!! ??? The beer wall is OPEN, and we are serving up tons of specials! Join us! Next up: DEVIN McCARTY joins us on June 23rd from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfjEc_0aT3tQOT00

JamNight

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

JamNight at Jeaux’s New Horizons, 713 HWY 182, Houma, United States on Sun Jun 06 2021 at 07:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nenjd_0aT3tQOT00

CWC 24 Live MMA Cage Fights

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

In Ya Face Fight Productions, Llc "CWC 24 - Live MMA Cage Fights in Houma,Louisiana Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Friday June 11th DOORS WILL OPEN AT 6:00 P.M. FIGHTS TO BEGIN AT 7:00 P.M. Invite...

Learn More

Strait Hag

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Strait Hag at Jeaux’s New Horizons, 713 HWY 182, Houma, United States on Wed Jun 09 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
30
Followers
18
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Beer#La Josh Garret#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Houma, LAPosted by
Houma Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Houma

(HOUMA, LA) Life in Houma has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Houma area, click here.
Houma, LAPosted by
Houma Bulletin

What's up: Top news in Houma

(HOUMA, LA) What’s going on in Houma? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.