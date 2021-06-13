Live events Houma — what’s coming up

(HOUMA, LA) Houma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houma area:

Josh Garret

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 7834 W Main St, Houma, LA

Josh Garret at The Balcony, 7834 Main Street, Houma, LA, US 70360, Houma, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sat Jun 19 2021 at 01:00 am

LIVE Patio Jam with DEVIN McCARTY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 541 Corporate Dr, Houma, LA

Our LIVE in-person Patio Jams at The Pour House are going strong!!! ??? The beer wall is OPEN, and we are serving up tons of specials! Join us! Next up: DEVIN McCARTY joins us on June 23rd from...

JamNight

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

JamNight at Jeaux's New Horizons, 713 HWY 182, Houma, United States on Sun Jun 06 2021 at 07:30 pm to 10:30 pm

CWC 24 Live MMA Cage Fights

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

In Ya Face Fight Productions, Llc "CWC 24 - Live MMA Cage Fights in Houma,Louisiana Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Friday June 11th DOORS WILL OPEN AT 6:00 P.M. FIGHTS TO BEGIN AT 7:00 P.M. Invite...

Strait Hag

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Strait Hag at Jeaux's New Horizons, 713 HWY 182, Houma, United States on Wed Jun 09 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm