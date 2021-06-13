Live events coming up in St George

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St George:

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3 Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Guided Relaxation Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Join us the first Wednesday of every month for guided relaxation.

Kids Cupcake Camp Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 584 North Daybreak Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Come Cake with us! Everyday come and learn a different cupcake decorating technique. We will bake and decorate fun summer cupcakes.

9/11 Concert Benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Country Roads Music Festival Presents - Tom Proctor Band opening for Nathan Osmond. This concert benefits veteran suicide prevention.

Cosmic Flow Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Cosmic Flow is a healing practice that combines the sacred disciplines of Yoga, Mediation, and Sound Health.