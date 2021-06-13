Cancel
Saint George, UT

Live events coming up in St George

 7 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) St George has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ibfir_0aT3tPVk00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhZmR_0aT3tPVk00

Guided Relaxation

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Join us the first Wednesday of every month for guided relaxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvgsY_0aT3tPVk00

Kids Cupcake Camp

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 584 North Daybreak Drive, St. George, UT 84770

Come Cake with us! Everyday come and learn a different cupcake decorating technique. We will bake and decorate fun summer cupcakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq6vZ_0aT3tPVk00

9/11 Concert Benefiting Veteran Suicide Prevention

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Country Roads Music Festival Presents - Tom Proctor Band opening for Nathan Osmond. This concert benefits veteran suicide prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwFrm_0aT3tPVk00

Cosmic Flow

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770

Cosmic Flow is a healing practice that combines the sacred disciplines of Yoga, Mediation, and Sound Health.

St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

