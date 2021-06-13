Live events coming up in St George
(ST GEORGE, UT) St George has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around St George:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770
Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770
Join us the first Wednesday of every month for guided relaxation.
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:30 AM
Address: 584 North Daybreak Drive, St. George, UT 84770
Come Cake with us! Everyday come and learn a different cupcake decorating technique. We will bake and decorate fun summer cupcakes.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 68 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770
Country Roads Music Festival Presents - Tom Proctor Band opening for Nathan Osmond. This concert benefits veteran suicide prevention.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM
Address: 310 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, UT 84770
Cosmic Flow is a healing practice that combines the sacred disciplines of Yoga, Mediation, and Sound Health.