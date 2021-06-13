Huntington calendar: Coming events

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntington:

Fly In Cafe Concerts – Mountain Oyster Cult Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6090 Kyle Ln, Huntington, WV

The Fly in Cafe will feature a different band every Saturday through the end of summer. Come in for dinner to try Chef Patrick Becker’s daily specials while surrounded by authentic World War II...

Juneteenth Mixer 2021 Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1001 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Mature crowd (30& up), Id must match ticket, Casual dress code( no t-shirts or ball caps), Cash bar

Farmer’s Market Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 9th St, Huntington, WV

Every Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on the Pullman Square stage, May 1st through October 30th, 2021 Anchor Farmer: McDonald’s Farm Fresh Produce of Proctorville, Ohio Other Farmers are welcome to set...

Marshall University Marathon Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

There is a certified 26.2 mile marathon as well as half-marathon and a 5k run/walk. The highlight is carrying a football down the field for the final 100 yards to the goal line finish!! Register...

Method Monday's - Last Monday Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 940 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Join us on the Last Monday of the month for our new Method Monday’s- brought to you by our very own Pottery Peep Ms. Jenna She will be guiding you through a different decorative method on a ceramic piece if your choosing from 6-8pm. Plan to have a great hands on experience that will blow your expectations out of the water!Call today to pre-register 304.525.8777Call or tag a friend and let’s plan a date!