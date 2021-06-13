Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Huntington calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 7 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Huntington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0KDG_0aT3tOsF00

Fly In Cafe Concerts – Mountain Oyster Cult

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6090 Kyle Ln, Huntington, WV

The Fly in Cafe will feature a different band every Saturday through the end of summer. Come in for dinner to try Chef Patrick Becker’s daily specials while surrounded by authentic World War II...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5QUy_0aT3tOsF00

Juneteenth Mixer 2021

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1001 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Mature crowd (30& up), Id must match ticket, Casual dress code( no t-shirts or ball caps), Cash bar

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcn0h_0aT3tOsF00

Farmer’s Market

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 9th St, Huntington, WV

Every Saturday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on the Pullman Square stage, May 1st through October 30th, 2021 Anchor Farmer: McDonald’s Farm Fresh Produce of Proctorville, Ohio Other Farmers are welcome to set...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007UQu_0aT3tOsF00

Marshall University Marathon

Huntington, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

There is a certified 26.2 mile marathon as well as half-marathon and a 5k run/walk. The highlight is carrying a football down the field for the final 100 yards to the goal line finish!! Register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15K7Qn_0aT3tOsF00

Method Monday's - Last Monday

Huntington, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 940 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701

Join us on the Last Monday of the month for our new Method Monday’s- brought to you by our very own Pottery Peep Ms. Jenna She will be guiding you through a different decorative method on a ceramic piece if your choosing from 6-8pm. Plan to have a great hands on experience that will blow your expectations out of the water!Call today to pre-register 304.525.8777Call or tag a friend and let’s plan a date!

Learn More
Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Chef Patrick Becker#Ohio Other Farmers#Sun Nov 11#Pottery Peep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntington, WVPosted by
Huntington News Flash

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Huntington

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Life in Huntington has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Huntington area, click here.