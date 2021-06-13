What’s up Rome: Local events calendar

(ROME, GA) Live events are coming to Rome.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rome:

God In My City Tour Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 530 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

The God In My City Tour! We have organized this tour and we will be hitting many cities with concerts and PR trips. Info on our website.

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1014 Cave Spring Rd SW, Rome, GA

No. 1 Soccer Camps - Goalkeeper Junior Academy - Resident (Darlington School) span Jun 13 - Jun 16 (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) span

Open House - 1:00 - 4:00 PM Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Browse Farmhouse Mansions for sale in Rome, GA. Find Farmhouse Mansions in Rome, GA for sale. Farmhouse mansions have similar characteristics as traditional farmhouse style homes - but in bigger...

Jon Byrd & Keith Argo at Tortaco in Rome, GA! Rome, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Jon & Keith are back! Join them THIS SATURDAY as they return to Downtown Rome and perform inside the #1 Mexican restaurant in Rome, Georgia - Tortaco located on the corner or Broad Street and...

Moonlight Cabaret featuring Alan Naylor Rome, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1014 Cave Spring Road Southwest, Rome, GA 30161

A concert featuring favorites from the Great American Songbook and the Broadway Stage.