Yuba City calendar: Coming events

(YUBA CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yuba City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yuba City area:

Summer Camp 2021 - Friday - June 18 - Yuba City, CA 2021 Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City, CA

Description Need an alternative to childcare for the summer? Our camp will provide kids with fun activities everyday including, arts & crafts, athletic activities, swimming at GAP, field trips and...

Vacation Bible School - Wonder World Fun Fest Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 916 Plumas Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

“Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” 2 Corinthians 9:15

Mentor & Me Monday - Mindfulness in Motion Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1333 Butte House Rd, Yuba City, CA

Weekly Family workshop is available to all Sutter Co. residents with an attending child or children aged 0-5 in their household. About this event Mindfulness in movement for the whole family...

Ice Cream Sunday, caregiver and me, June 13th Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1980 S Walton Ave, Yuba City, CA

This is a Family event for children of all ages! Families to can make ice-cream, ice cream themed crafts, and free play time. Special Projects: Making your own ice cream for your ice-cream...

Nerf Wars Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 430 N Palora Ave, Yuba City, CA

Nerf Wars Hosted By Yuba City Martial Arts. Event starts at Sun Jun 20 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Yuba City., This is a monthly community event open to kids 6 -13 yrs.Would you like an...