Yuba City, CA

Yuba City calendar: Coming events

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 7 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yuba City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yuba City area:

Summer Camp 2021 - Friday - June 18 - Yuba City, CA 2021

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City, CA

Description Need an alternative to childcare for the summer? Our camp will provide kids with fun activities everyday including, arts & crafts, athletic activities, swimming at GAP, field trips and...

Vacation Bible School - Wonder World Fun Fest

Yuba City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 916 Plumas Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

“Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” 2 Corinthians 9:15

Mentor & Me Monday - Mindfulness in Motion

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1333 Butte House Rd, Yuba City, CA

Weekly Family workshop is available to all Sutter Co. residents with an attending child or children aged 0-5 in their household. About this event Mindfulness in movement for the whole family...

Ice Cream Sunday, caregiver and me, June 13th

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1980 S Walton Ave, Yuba City, CA

This is a Family event for children of all ages! Families to can make ice-cream, ice cream themed crafts, and free play time. Special Projects: Making your own ice cream for your ice-cream...

Nerf Wars

Yuba City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 430 N Palora Ave, Yuba City, CA

Nerf Wars Hosted By Yuba City Martial Arts. Event starts at Sun Jun 20 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Yuba City., This is a monthly community event open to kids 6 -13 yrs.Would you like an...

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

