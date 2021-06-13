Conway calendar: What's coming up

(CONWAY, AR) Live events are coming to Conway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

Darren Barry Live at Kings Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Front St, Conway, AR

Darren Barry Live at Kings happening at Kings Live Music, Greenbrier, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Book Signing/Meet & Greet Conway, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 911 Oak Street, Conway, AR 72032

Come join me for my book signing meet and greet event. Grab a coffee, a copy of my book, enter into the prize drawings & visit with me!

FREE MEDICARE CLASSES Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 814 E Oak St, Conway, AR

Join my Free Medicare Classes! Learn about all the things you never knew but could hurt you. JOIN me in these classes where WE MAKE MEDICARE EASY. Reserve your seat today. Seating is very limited...

Arkansas Medicare Academy: Learn the ABCs & Ds of Medicare Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 955 Covington Way, Conway, AR

Medicare Educational Seminar. Free Pizza Ranch Gift Card. No Sales!

CPR/AED/First Aid Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 Lower Ridge Rd, Conway, AR

REGISTER HERE The Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns...