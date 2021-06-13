Cancel
Conway, AR

Conway calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Conway Daily
 7 days ago

(CONWAY, AR) Live events are coming to Conway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHYlK_0aT3tLE400

Darren Barry Live at Kings

Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Front St, Conway, AR

Darren Barry Live at Kings happening at Kings Live Music, Greenbrier, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1CDj_0aT3tLE400

Book Signing/Meet & Greet

Conway, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 911 Oak Street, Conway, AR 72032

Come join me for my book signing meet and greet event. Grab a coffee, a copy of my book, enter into the prize drawings & visit with me!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fb7g3_0aT3tLE400

FREE MEDICARE CLASSES

Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 814 E Oak St, Conway, AR

Join my Free Medicare Classes! Learn about all the things you never knew but could hurt you. JOIN me in these classes where WE MAKE MEDICARE EASY. Reserve your seat today. Seating is very limited...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wafdx_0aT3tLE400

Arkansas Medicare Academy: Learn the ABCs & Ds of Medicare

Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 955 Covington Way, Conway, AR

Medicare Educational Seminar. Free Pizza Ranch Gift Card. No Sales!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q68UT_0aT3tLE400

CPR/AED/First Aid

Conway, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 Lower Ridge Rd, Conway, AR

REGISTER HERE The Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns...

Conway, AR
ABOUT

With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

