Gulfport, MS

Live events coming up in Gulfport

Gulfport Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GULFPORT, MS) Live events are lining up on the Gulfport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulfport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBSvC_0aT3tJSc00

Gulfport Juneteenth Celebration - Freedom Brunch & Awards

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 3312 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Gulfport, MS 39501

Come and fellowship at the Annual Juneteenth Freedom Brunch & Jamii Awards!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9yKI_0aT3tJSc00

June Chapter Meeting

Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 11975 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS

Our first in-person meeting will be held in June at the Knight Nonprofit Center's Regions Bank room. Join us as Paula Pedene, ethics advocate and award winning author, shares her story as a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmYFQ_0aT3tJSc00

Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest

Gulfport, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: U.S. 90, Gulfport, MS 39501

Eat delicious coastal favorites while enjoying the gulf view and music from local bands and musical artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCiX8_0aT3tJSc00

Rooftop party at The District

Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Rooftop party at The District at 1310 27th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501-1937, United States on Thu May 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Fri May 28 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp8b1_0aT3tJSc00

Sensory Sundays

Gulfport, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport, MS

Sensory Sundays is an exclusive event for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience in a comfortable...

Gulfport, MS
