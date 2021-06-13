Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello events calendar

Pocatello Journal
Pocatello Journal
 7 days ago

(POCATELLO, ID) Live events are lining up on the Pocatello calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pocatello:

Unplug Pocatello

Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2271 E Terry St, Pocatello, ID

Snake River Doodles & Friends and Unplug Pocatello offer fun geared at getting people out in the fresh air and sunshine and Unplugged from electronics! Join in the games all day, contests, petting...

Bannock County Bluegrass Festival 2021

Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello, ID

Featuring Bluegrass bands Dry Mill Road , New South Fork, Wild Coyotes, Portneuf Gap, Red Desert Ramblers, Teton Shadow Band, Lochwood Bluegrass Band and Scratchdog Stringband.

2021 C&M Farm Summer Dressage Show

Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1352 Syphon Rd, Pocatello, ID

C&M Summer Dressage Show USEF/USDF/UDS/IDEA Recognized Level 2 Rated Show Location

Kip Moore Concert

Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2375 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID

The Summer Concert Series Presented By Idaho Central Credit Union & Go Out Local is bringing Kip Moore to the Portneuf Amphitheatre and tickets are on sale now!! KIP MOORE Saturday, September 11...

Jordan Davis Live At Portneuf Amphitheatre, Pocatello!

Pocatello, ID

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2375 Olympus Dr, Pocatello, ID

The Summer Concert Series Presented By Idaho Central Credit Union & Go Out Local is bringing Jordan Davis to the Portneuf Amphitheatre and tickets are on sale now!! JORDAN DAVIS Saturday, June 19...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Pocatello Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

