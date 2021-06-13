Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

Live events coming up in Jonesboro

Posted by 
Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 7 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Jonesboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jonesboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJH2V_0aT3tHhA00

Laugh Factory

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 01:30 AM

Laugh Factory at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, AR on Mon, Dec 27, 2021 @ 3:30am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODZvk_0aT3tHhA00

His Hands, His Feet Kids Conference

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 Red Wolf Boulevard, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Kids Conference for PreK - 6th Grade where we will learn what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus!

Learn More

BLS (basic life support) Red Cross cpr Certification

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2416 S Madison, Jonesboro, AR 72401

We teach you the correct way to help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with our BLS training for a medical provider.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmqpC_0aT3tHhA00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gp0Y2_0aT3tHhA00

KDS FREE COMMUNITY FEST

Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Come out and Enjoy the Show‼️ . Celebrating a special day and giving the community kids an opportunity to see some magic❤️❤️ . Free food, drinks, and Giveaways‼️‼️

Learn More
Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
25
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Madison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Jonesboro, AR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#A Special Day#Make Yourself#Ar#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jonesboro, ARPosted by
Jonesboro News Alert

What's up: Top news in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) The news in Jonesboro never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jonesboro area, click here.
Jonesboro, ARPosted by
Jonesboro News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Life in Jonesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.