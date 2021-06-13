Live events coming up in Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Live events are lining up on the Jonesboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jonesboro area:

Laugh Factory Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 01:30 AM

Laugh Factory at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, AR on Mon, Dec 27, 2021 @ 3:30am

His Hands, His Feet Kids Conference Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1600 Red Wolf Boulevard, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Kids Conference for PreK - 6th Grade where we will learn what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus!

BLS (basic life support) Red Cross cpr Certification Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2416 S Madison, Jonesboro, AR 72401

We teach you the correct way to help someone in a medical emergency, get certified today with our BLS training for a medical provider.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Jonesboro, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

KDS FREE COMMUNITY FEST Jonesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Come out and Enjoy the Show‼️ . Celebrating a special day and giving the community kids an opportunity to see some magic❤️❤️ . Free food, drinks, and Giveaways‼️‼️