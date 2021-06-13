Live events coming up in Bismarck

(BISMARCK, ND) Live events are coming to Bismarck.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bismarck:

7th Annual Bismarck Blast Tournament Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Cottonwood Trail Ext, Bismarck, ND

BYFSA welcomes teams in the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U/18U divisions. Information can be found at: https://www.bismarckfastpitch.com/blast

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Bismarck, ND 58501

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

Beers & Boutiques 2021 Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Downtown Bismarck, Bismarck, ND 58501

Sample hand-selected craft beers and summer drinks selected by McQuade Distributing and the Downtowners during the 5th Beers & Boutiques

Anchored VBS 2021 Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Date: June 15th-17th Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm Age group: current 4-year-olds through current 5th grade (2020-2021 school year) Register now! https://legacyumc.org/vbs/ At Anchored VBS, kids will go on...

FROZEN JR Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2899 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501

See one of Disney's favorite movies come alive onstage. Frozen Jr is about Elsa and Anna finding their sisterly love again. Curtain at 800