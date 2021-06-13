Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Live events coming up in Bismarck

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 7 days ago

(BISMARCK, ND) Live events are coming to Bismarck.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bismarck:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbrFW_0aT3tFvi00

7th Annual Bismarck Blast Tournament

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Cottonwood Trail Ext, Bismarck, ND

BYFSA welcomes teams in the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U/18U divisions. Information can be found at: https://www.bismarckfastpitch.com/blast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMNIO_0aT3tFvi00

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Bismarck, ND 58501

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXnIe_0aT3tFvi00

Beers & Boutiques 2021

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Downtown Bismarck, Bismarck, ND 58501

Sample hand-selected craft beers and summer drinks selected by McQuade Distributing and the Downtowners during the 5th Beers & Boutiques

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaqXU_0aT3tFvi00

Anchored VBS 2021

Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Date: June 15th-17th Time: 6:30pm-8:30pm Age group: current 4-year-olds through current 5th grade (2020-2021 school year) Register now! https://legacyumc.org/vbs/ At Anchored VBS, kids will go on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D7FO_0aT3tFvi00

FROZEN JR

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2899 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501

See one of Disney's favorite movies come alive onstage. Frozen Jr is about Elsa and Anna finding their sisterly love again. Curtain at 800

