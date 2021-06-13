Victoria events coming soon

(VICTORIA, TX) Victoria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victoria:

Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1201 N Moody St, Victoria, TX

"Daniel Kramer: Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo" On view March 13 - June 27, 2021 Daniel Kramer is an internationally awarded editorial and street photographer. His work has...

Allied Health Continuing Education Info Session (Main Campus) Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Victoria College's Allied Health Continuing Education Department will host an Info Session on Thursday, June 17 at 5:30 pm in VC's Health Sciences Center, Room 132. The free event will inform...

By Faith Ent. Juneteenth Comedy Show & Concert Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 402 East Power Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901

Big Pokey Live in Concert ft Datdamnmonty Juneteenth Comedy Show & Concert

Retrouvaille 2021 Marriage Weekend For Couples Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Does your marriage need a tune-up? Or even a major overhaul? Sometimes a marriage can run along fine and then things change. They may need your time and attention. Sometimes lines of communication...

Bri Bagwell & Matt Moeller at Aero Crafters Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 309 E Crestwood, Victoria, TX 77901

Trail blazing country music sensation Bri Bagwell lands of the beer garden stage with Matt Moeller & The Night Sights opening!