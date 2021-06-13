Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 7 days ago

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Eau Claire calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eau Claire area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIgY9_0aT3tDAG00

The Gut-Brain Connection - Autoimmune Disorders, IBS, Fibromyalgia, Fatigue

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3610 Oakwood Mall Drive, Suite 103, Eau Claire, WI 54701

The Gut-Brain Connection - Autoimmune Disorders, IBS, Fibromyalgia, Fatigue, Hormones & Chronic Illness

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5fkk_0aT3tDAG00

African Safari Photo Day

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 2706 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI

What a wonderful day to have a photo day for our lions, tigers, and dogs, oh my!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmTKS_0aT3tDAG00

Puppy Einstein – 6:00pm Wednesday Series – Begins 6/30/21

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2109 Fairfax St, Eau Claire, WI

Get your pups off to the right start! Puppies aged 8-16 weeks and their families are welcome to join this energetic class packed full of useful tips in raising little Fido. Early socialization...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eX4kU_0aT3tDAG00

BookBike at Phoenix Park

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, WI

The BookBike will be visiting Phoenix Park Saturday mornings during the Downtown Farmers\' Market. Check out a book, talk to a librarian, get a library card, or even sign up for the Summer Library...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fKC9_0aT3tDAG00

Sunday School

Eau Claire, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 2361 N Hastings Way Ministry Center 1796, Eau Claire, WI

Our Sunday School ministry has classes for all ages: children, youth, and adult. Each class is focused on Biblical teaching, spiritual growth, and fellowship. We help people encounter Jesus and...

Learn More
Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
12
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Eau Claire Today

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) According to Eau Claire gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woodman's at 2855 Woodman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Eau Claire Today

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eau Claire. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!