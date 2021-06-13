Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh events calendar

Oshkosh Bulletin
(OSHKOSH, WI) Oshkosh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oshkosh:

Jedidiah Plays Dwelling 2:22!

Oshkosh, WI

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 222 Church Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Local recording artist and worship leader Jedidiah Tuyls will bring his his unique sound to the stage on July 16th.

Wisconsin Futurity

Oshkosh, WI

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E County Rd Y, Oshkosh, WI

The first competition of the Wisconsin Futurity was held October 5 and 6, 1946, at the State Fair Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dr. Wayne Munn and Walter Craig were co-chairmen of this show...

EMMALINE + Preshow Dinner

Oshkosh, WI

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 405 Washington Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Emmaline is a modern-day equivalent of Ella Fitzgerald and Bille Holiday. With a dash of old Hollywood glam thrown in for good measure.

Sunday Funday at TJ's

Oshkosh, WI

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7098 S, US-45, Oshkosh, WI

It's Sunday Funday...with a beautiful setting on Lake Winnebago....limited seating on the patio, otherwise bring your own chair/blanket to enjoy music by Elle McBelle!

Living Water Lutheran Church Sunday Morning Service - 7:30 AM

Oshkosh, WI

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Please join us for Living Water Lutheran Church In-Person Worship Services!

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

