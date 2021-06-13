Oshkosh events calendar

(OSHKOSH, WI) Oshkosh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oshkosh:

Jedidiah Plays Dwelling 2:22! Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 222 Church Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Local recording artist and worship leader Jedidiah Tuyls will bring his his unique sound to the stage on July 16th.

Wisconsin Futurity Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E County Rd Y, Oshkosh, WI

The first competition of the Wisconsin Futurity was held October 5 and 6, 1946, at the State Fair Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dr. Wayne Munn and Walter Craig were co-chairmen of this show...

EMMALINE + Preshow Dinner Oshkosh, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 405 Washington Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Emmaline is a modern-day equivalent of Ella Fitzgerald and Bille Holiday. With a dash of old Hollywood glam thrown in for good measure.

Sunday Funday at TJ's Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7098 S, US-45, Oshkosh, WI

It's Sunday Funday...with a beautiful setting on Lake Winnebago....limited seating on the patio, otherwise bring your own chair/blanket to enjoy music by Elle McBelle!

Living Water Lutheran Church Sunday Morning Service - 7:30 AM Oshkosh, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Please join us for Living Water Lutheran Church In-Person Worship Services!