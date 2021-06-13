Man describes tense moments when unruly passenger forces plane to make emergency landing in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man after a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City due to an unruly passenger.

One passenger told police a man was "trying to take down the plane." Several passengers helped take control of what could have been a very dangerous situation.

According to Oklahoma City police, the suspect was an off-duty Delta employee. It's unclear at this time whether he was a pilot, but a passenger said the suspect had on a helmet, blocked off the bathroom and acted aggressively around the cockpit.

"And then this gentleman got on the intercom, and he started talking about, like, 'Put on your oxygen masks,' and all of this," passenger Darren Genet said. "The stewardesses started getting a little more aggressive with him and just trying to confront him. And one of the gentlemen came in from the back of the plane – one of the stewards – and confronted this guy and then said, 'We need help.'"

So, the passengers intervened and controlled the suspect until the plane landed at Will Rogers World Airport. The FBI has taken over the investigation and is working to determine what exactly happened.

No injuries were reported.