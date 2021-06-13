Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton events calendar

Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 7 days ago

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Binghamton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Binghamton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBACt_0aT3t9ib00

The Look at Beer Tree - July 31, 2021 6p-9p

Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 197 NY-369, Port Crane, NY

The Look at Beer Tree - July 31, 2021 6p-9p at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRZQK_0aT3t9ib00

June 26th Comedians: Mike Speirs & RJ McCarthy

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 Water Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Join us June 26th at the funny side of Binghamton for some more laughs; live and in person!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5uRO_0aT3t9ib00

Ginny's Summer Psychic Fun

Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 70 Chenango Bridge Road, Binghamton, NY 13901

Come join us this August for a fun personal reading by local psychic, Phil Jordan!

Bass & Brown Performance

Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 197 NY-369, Port Crane, NY

Bass & Brown Performance at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Woodshed Prophets

Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 197 NY-369, Port Crane, NY

The Woodshed Prophets Rock the Beer Tree at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 01:00 am

