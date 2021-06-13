Binghamton events calendar

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Binghamton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Binghamton:

The Look at Beer Tree - July 31, 2021 6p-9p Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

The Look at Beer Tree - July 31, 2021 6p-9p at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

June 26th Comedians: Mike Speirs & RJ McCarthy Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Join us June 26th at the funny side of Binghamton for some more laughs; live and in person!

Ginny's Summer Psychic Fun Binghamton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Come join us this August for a fun personal reading by local psychic, Phil Jordan!

Bass & Brown Performance Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

Bass & Brown Performance at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Woodshed Prophets Port Crane, NY | Posted by Local Events

The Woodshed Prophets Rock the Beer Tree at Beer Tree Brew Co, 197 Route 369, Port Crane, NY, US 13833, Port Crane on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 pm to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 01:00 am