Hattiesburg calendar: Coming events

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Live events are lining up on the Hattiesburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hattiesburg:

Steven Curtis Chapman: SCC Solo Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

This event has been rescheduled to November 12, 2021 (was previously scheduled for April 23, 2021)

Femme Squad Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Femme Squad is a biweekly support group for queer women & nonbinary femmes in the greater Hattiesburg, MS area.

Miss Hospitality Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Ticket sales will begin on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:00 am.

Queery Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 South 25th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Queery is a group for those recovering from religious abuse or those struggling to reconcile religion with their sexual orientation or gende

Soulful Groove : The Sundress Edition Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 1206 Hardy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

One of the anticipated events to return that features live music , poetry, and Dj’s in the area with great food, drinks, and vibes.