Live events Bloomington — what’s coming up

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Bloomington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

Heartfulness Meditation Session – Bloomington, IL Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves at The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 209 E Washington St #1, Bloomington, IL

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts and Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Sunday, June 13thDoors 6 pm | Show 7 pm Ages: All Tickets: $20 ADV / $23 DOSMILES NIELSEN﻿Rockford, IL-based Miles Nielsen h

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington, IL 61701

"That's What She Said", presented by Carle returns to Bloomington, featuring a special WOMEN UNITED "Power of the Purse" silent auction

Conceal Carry Renewal Class Bloomington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 6125 County Rd 1175 N, Bloomington, IL

CONCEALED CARRY RENEWAL CLASS – 3 hour class Time – 5:00 to 8:30 pm Cost: $50.00 & $5.00 service fee = $55.00 This CCW Concealed Carry Renewal course is a 3hour course designed to satisfy...

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 517 North Main Street, Bloomington, IL 61701

Join us for our 1st show of 2021! Friday June 18th, 7-10PM w/ Disorganizer, Formidable Foe, and Darīus! Outdoors in The Sound Garden!