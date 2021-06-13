Coming soon: Sumter events

(SUMTER, SC) Live events are coming to Sumter.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sumter:

The 7th Annual Diamond-Stackz Classic Sumter, SC

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 West College Street, Sumter, SC 29150

You must have a ticket to attend the 7th Annual Diamond-Stackz Classic. Admission is free, donations are accepted.

2021 F.I.R.E CONFERENCE Sumter, SC

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2730 Broard Street, Sumter, SC 29150

ALL ARE WELCOME!! COME EXPERIENCE THE OUTPOURED F.I.R.E OF THE HOLY GHOST!!! FAITH. IGNITED . REFUELED . with EXCELLENCE!!!

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter, SC 29150

Bigger Than Sports, SC will offer a free Faith, Agility, Movement, and Speed (F.A.M.S) camp to serve the students of the community.

Sumter Juneteenth Gala Sumter, SC

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 33 n main, Sumter, SC 29150

Shop, Fine Dine, Attend an Awards Celebration , all While Celebrating Freedom and Black Excellence Throughout Sumter and the United States.

Among Us Sumter, SC

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Alice Dr, Sumter, SC

Join Ms Koli to paint an Among Us inspired painting. Customize your character. Ages 6 to 96 are welcome at all Kid Canvas Classes! You may drop your child off or stay and paint with them! These...