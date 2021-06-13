Coming soon: Sumter events
(SUMTER, SC) Live events are coming to Sumter.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sumter:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM
Address: 100 West College Street, Sumter, SC 29150
You must have a ticket to attend the 7th Annual Diamond-Stackz Classic. Admission is free, donations are accepted.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2730 Broard Street, Sumter, SC 29150
ALL ARE WELCOME!! COME EXPERIENCE THE OUTPOURED F.I.R.E OF THE HOLY GHOST!!! FAITH. IGNITED . REFUELED . with EXCELLENCE!!!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter, SC 29150
Bigger Than Sports, SC will offer a free Faith, Agility, Movement, and Speed (F.A.M.S) camp to serve the students of the community.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 33 n main, Sumter, SC 29150
Shop, Fine Dine, Attend an Awards Celebration , all While Celebrating Freedom and Black Excellence Throughout Sumter and the United States.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1116 Alice Dr, Sumter, SC
Join Ms Koli to paint an Among Us inspired painting. Customize your character. Ages 6 to 96 are welcome at all Kid Canvas Classes! You may drop your child off or stay and paint with them! These...