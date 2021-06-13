Cancel
Sumter, SC

Coming soon: Sumter events

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 7 days ago

(SUMTER, SC) Live events are coming to Sumter.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sumter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhJow_0aT3t5Bh00

The 7th Annual Diamond-Stackz Classic

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 West College Street, Sumter, SC 29150

You must have a ticket to attend the 7th Annual Diamond-Stackz Classic. Admission is free, donations are accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y9JG_0aT3t5Bh00

2021 F.I.R.E CONFERENCE

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2730 Broard Street, Sumter, SC 29150

ALL ARE WELCOME!! COME EXPERIENCE THE OUTPOURED F.I.R.E OF THE HOLY GHOST!!! FAITH. IGNITED . REFUELED . with EXCELLENCE!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q624_0aT3t5Bh00

Bigger Than Sports, SC (F.A.M.S) Camp - Sumter,SC

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 350 Old Manning Road, Sumter, SC 29150

Bigger Than Sports, SC will offer a free Faith, Agility, Movement, and Speed (F.A.M.S) camp to serve the students of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmFSq_0aT3t5Bh00

Sumter Juneteenth Gala

Sumter, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 33 n main, Sumter, SC 29150

Shop, Fine Dine, Attend an Awards Celebration , all While Celebrating Freedom and Black Excellence Throughout Sumter and the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUbUC_0aT3t5Bh00

Among Us

Sumter, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Alice Dr, Sumter, SC

Join Ms Koli to paint an Among Us inspired painting. Customize your character. Ages 6 to 96 are welcome at all Kid Canvas Classes! You may drop your child off or stay and paint with them! These...

Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Sumter News Flash

