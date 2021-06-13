Monroe calendar: Coming events

(MONROE, LA) Monroe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

Platforms and Polyester 10 Monroe, LA

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

The grooviest party in town is back! Dust off your bell-bottoms and get ready to dance the night away to the funk-tastic sounds of the 70s.

Murphy's Law Band Monroe, LA

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Welcome again the fantastic Murphy's Law Band! 7-11pm $10 cover, ticket drawings, non-smoking, concessions open with delicious 1/4lb hot dogs, nachos, snacks, and mixers, BYOB.

3rd Annual Pastors & Preachers Conference Monroe, LA

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 507 Swayze Street, Monroe, LA 71201

This conference is designed to encourage, educate, and enrich pastors and preachers.

Stop the Violence Bike Ride Monroe, LA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has partnered with Rated E, LLC to host the inaugural “Stop the Violence Bike Ride"

Bless Your Art Monroe, LA

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Washington St, Monroe, LA

Bless Your Art is back! Mrs. Tracy Britt will be hosting our event here at the Hub Music Hall in our Garage! We have 4 different type of boards to choose from to bring your Spring and Summer look...