Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

Monroe calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Monroe is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ci0P_0aT3t4Iy00

Platforms and Polyester 10

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

The grooviest party in town is back! Dust off your bell-bottoms and get ready to dance the night away to the funk-tastic sounds of the 70s.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZeqg_0aT3t4Iy00

Murphy's Law Band

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Welcome again the fantastic Murphy's Law Band! 7-11pm $10 cover, ticket drawings, non-smoking, concessions open with delicious 1/4lb hot dogs, nachos, snacks, and mixers, BYOB.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAQqb_0aT3t4Iy00

3rd Annual Pastors & Preachers Conference

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 507 Swayze Street, Monroe, LA 71201

This conference is designed to encourage, educate, and enrich pastors and preachers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJioL_0aT3t4Iy00

Stop the Violence Bike Ride

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has partnered with Rated E, LLC to host the inaugural “Stop the Violence Bike Ride"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiWe2_0aT3t4Iy00

Bless Your Art

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Washington St, Monroe, LA

Bless Your Art is back! Mrs. Tracy Britt will be hosting our event here at the Hub Music Hall in our Garage! We have 4 different type of boards to choose from to bring your Spring and Summer look...

Learn More
Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
18
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, LA
Monroe, LA
Government
City
Sun, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Art#Music Hall#Live Events#Washington Street#Sun Jun#Nedhsa#Rated E Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Monroe, LAPosted by
Monroe Dispatch

Check out these Monroe homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is a great 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home located in West Monroe! The home features a great floor plan, wood flooring, thick crown
Monroe, LAPosted by
Monroe Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Monroe, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.