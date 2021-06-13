Hagerstown calendar: Coming events

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Minecraft Day Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 12114 Insurance Way, Hagerstown, MD

Time to construct some fun! Calling all gamers: on Sunday, June 13th, Sky Zone will be hosting a Minecraft Day extravaganza from 11 - 2 p.m.! Come and battle Creepers & Endermen while getting in...

Horus Heresy Game Day Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 19813 Leitersburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD

It's our favorite day of the week, 30K Game Day! We start bright and early, so have a few lists ready to rock and roll, we always suggest a 1500, 1850, and a 2500 points in case we want to adjust...

Yoga in the Miller House Garden Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Yoga in the Miller House garden, June 3rd at 6:00pm. Tickets included a 1-hour yoga session with a wine and cheese finale!

Facebook LIVE Service Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 40 W Church St, Hagerstown, MD

Join us every Sunday at 10:30 AM on Facebook Live.

K&B Hagerstown's Customer Appreciation Night Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 Dual Highway, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Join us for our slumber party themed customer appreciation party on Friday, June 25 at 5:30 pm! Get ready for a night of pampering.