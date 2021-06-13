Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown calendar: Coming events

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 7 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcoDS_0aT3t2XW00

Minecraft Day

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 12114 Insurance Way, Hagerstown, MD

Time to construct some fun! Calling all gamers: on Sunday, June 13th, Sky Zone will be hosting a Minecraft Day extravaganza from 11 - 2 p.m.! Come and battle Creepers & Endermen while getting in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buRlu_0aT3t2XW00

Horus Heresy Game Day

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 19813 Leitersburg Pike, Hagerstown, MD

It's our favorite day of the week, 30K Game Day! We start bright and early, so have a few lists ready to rock and roll, we always suggest a 1500, 1850, and a 2500 points in case we want to adjust...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2genrl_0aT3t2XW00

Yoga in the Miller House Garden

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Yoga in the Miller House garden, June 3rd at 6:00pm. Tickets included a 1-hour yoga session with a wine and cheese finale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EO1f_0aT3t2XW00

Facebook LIVE Service

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 40 W Church St, Hagerstown, MD

Join us every Sunday at 10:30 AM on Facebook Live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnI1i_0aT3t2XW00

K&B Hagerstown's Customer Appreciation Night

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 Dual Highway, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Join us for our slumber party themed customer appreciation party on Friday, June 25 at 5:30 pm! Get ready for a night of pampering.

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

