Live events on the horizon in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

Lego at the Library - July 15 Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 433 East Lafayette Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Kids ages 4-12 are welcome to come build and play with the library's huge collection of Legos in the Program Center of the Main Library.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

One Team Scavenger Hunt Jackson Tennessee Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

HubCitySpeed AutoX - Rd 2 Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 79 Ranger Rd, Jackson, TN

HubCitySpeed AutoX - Rd 2 at Jackson Dragway, 79 Ranger Rd, Jackson, TN, US 38301, Jackson, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 11:00 am to 06:00 pm

2021 Juneteenth Celebration Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 463 East Baltimore Street, Jackson, TN 38301

JUNETEENTH IS A HOLIDAY RECOGNIZED BY MANY STATES AS “FREEDOM DAY” . JUNETEENTH IS THE DAY THAT WE ARE RECOGNIZING OUR GOD GIVEN FREEDOM.