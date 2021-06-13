Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Live events Cheyenne — what’s coming up

Cheyenne Today
 7 days ago

(CHEYENNE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cheyenne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheyenne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMAGR_0aT3szz900

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CU4GG_0aT3szz900

Cheyenne, WY Concealed Carry Class

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1781 Fleischli Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82001

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfZ8D_0aT3szz900

Girls Night Out The Show at Dillinger's (Cheyenne, WY)

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 1601 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Cheyenne ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwykA_0aT3szz900

Home Free -DIVE BAR SAINTS WORLD TOUR

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Join us for Home Free -DIVE BAR SAINTS World Tour presented by Emporium Presents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1lkX_0aT3szz900

Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake

Cheyenne, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 510 W 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Russian Ballet Theatre Announces 2020 U.S. National Tour of Beloved Production, Swan Lake.

With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

