Sioux City events calendar

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Live events are coming to Sioux City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux City:

ArtCamp 2 Morning Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 220 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

ArtCamp is for children who are looking for a unique experience this summer!

Flamingos At The Marquee! Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1225 4th Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

Join us for Sunday Funday at the Marquee! Make and take your own flamingo!

Multi-State Concealed Carry Course at the Southern Hills Mall Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We are back at the Southern Hills Mall! We will be teaching in the JC Penny wing! Share this event with your pals! Come have a blast and learn a ton while you get your training for your permit in...

Music around the campfire Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join the Summer Naturalists and kick off a great summer of activities while we enjoy time around the campfire—complete with S’Mores. Please bring a mask for times when social distancing isn’t...

Hello Summer Boards! Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1551 Indian Hills Dr #103, Sioux City, IA

Excited for summer? Join us to make a small board to show off at your pool parties!