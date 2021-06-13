Cancel
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City events calendar

Sioux City Today
 7 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Live events are coming to Sioux City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux City:

ArtCamp 2 Morning

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 220 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

ArtCamp is for children who are looking for a unique experience this summer!

Flamingos At The Marquee!

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1225 4th Street, Sioux City, IA 51101

Join us for Sunday Funday at the Marquee! Make and take your own flamingo!

Multi-State Concealed Carry Course at the Southern Hills Mall

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

We are back at the Southern Hills Mall! We will be teaching in the JC Penny wing! Share this event with your pals! Come have a blast and learn a ton while you get your training for your permit in...

Music around the campfire

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join the Summer Naturalists and kick off a great summer of activities while we enjoy time around the campfire—complete with S’Mores. Please bring a mask for times when social distancing isn’t...

Hello Summer Boards!

Sioux City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1551 Indian Hills Dr #103, Sioux City, IA

Excited for summer? Join us to make a small board to show off at your pool parties!

ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

