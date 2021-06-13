Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Covington events coming up

Posted by 
Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 7 days ago

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBB0m_0aT3sxDh00

Botox and Bagels

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Join us for a timeless beauty event and be on your way to wrinkle free!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU4fm_0aT3sxDh00

Weapons Carry License Course – Covington, GA

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 14460 Lochridge Blvd, Covington, GA

Have you considered applying for and obtaining your weapons carry license? Are you planning on carrying a firearm for self-defense purposes? If so, this is the course for you! Focused Fire...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OojMs_0aT3sxDh00

Fairytale Princess Dance Camp

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6221 U.S.278 NW, Covington, GA

This camp has been around for 15 summers and just keeps getting better! Dress up like a PRINCESS, dance, sing songs, make crafts and come to the Tea Party. This camp brings such a great message to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgPJz_0aT3sxDh00

Monthly Ride @ NEW LIFE Praise Center

Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Join us for our monthly Fellowship Ride. We’ll ride for 50-75 miles then sit down for food & friendship!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBG6C_0aT3sxDh00

Friday Wine Down

Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Come experience the healing hands of our massage therapist with a complimentary mini massage and a glass of wine!

Learn More
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
8
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wine#Stand Up Comedy#Ga 30014 Join#Sun Jun#The Tea Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...