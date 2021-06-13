Covington events coming up

(COVINGTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

Botox and Bagels Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Join us for a timeless beauty event and be on your way to wrinkle free!

Weapons Carry License Course – Covington, GA Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 14460 Lochridge Blvd, Covington, GA

Have you considered applying for and obtaining your weapons carry license? Are you planning on carrying a firearm for self-defense purposes? If so, this is the course for you! Focused Fire...

Fairytale Princess Dance Camp Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6221 U.S.278 NW, Covington, GA

This camp has been around for 15 summers and just keeps getting better! Dress up like a PRINCESS, dance, sing songs, make crafts and come to the Tea Party. This camp brings such a great message to...

Monthly Ride @ NEW LIFE Praise Center Covington, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Join us for our monthly Fellowship Ride. We’ll ride for 50-75 miles then sit down for food & friendship!

Friday Wine Down Covington, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1109 Floyd Street NE, Covington, GA 30014

Come experience the healing hands of our massage therapist with a complimentary mini massage and a glass of wine!