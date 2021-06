Brussels Airlines sees a strong increase in the number of incoming bookings. Ever since the lifting of the travel ban for Belgians on 19 April, the airline has noticed a positive trend. However, the past few weeks the increase in bookings grows even stronger. Thanks to the vaccination programmes that are running at full speed, the implementation of the digital green certificate and the evolving of the travel restrictions, the airline has recorded weekly increases of 30% to 50%, each time compared to the previous week. Holiday destinations in the south of Europe are performing particularly well at the moment.