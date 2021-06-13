Medford events calendar

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

Picnic By The Pond, and Fishing! Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2881 Hillcrest Rd, Medford, OR

Back by popular demand! We will open up the pasture by the pond for picnics and frolicking. Food and drinks will be provided by our Tasting Room, menu on our website. Also, you are welcome to try...

Lowest Pair & David Jacobs-Strain Co-bill Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

CO-BILL! Banjo duo Lowest Pair share the evening with David Jacob-Strain accompanied by Bob Beach.

Jacob Jolliff Band Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

The Jacob Jolliff Band includes some of the most virtuosic young acoustic musicians in the world.

’79 & Older Show ‘n Shine Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 334 Holmes Ave, Medford, OR

This event is our foundational Show 'n Shine and celebrates the classics. Over 500 stories from the owners of over 500 amazing cars and trucks are here for discovery. The Medford Cruise Judging...

Tony Furtado (Trio) Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

“Tony Furtado is a major musical force without a doubt. He has his black belt in voice and guitar and his banjo playing scares me"