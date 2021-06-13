Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph calendar: What's coming up

St Joseph Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Saint Joseph is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Overnight investigation at the haunted House on the Hill

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 1120 Main Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Let’s spend the night in a haunted location!! Ever want to sleep in a haunted mansion?? Now is your chance!!

Nowhere Man - St. Joseph DOCUMENTARY Screening

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Film screening with Q&A with the filmmakers plus concert from the Ramey Memo

Chicks n Chalk - Summer Bags & Flip Flops

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Flip Flops and Lollipops...summer is here! All you need now is your very own personalized beach bag!

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

