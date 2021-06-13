Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta calendar: What's coming up

Valdosta Journal
(VALDOSTA, GA) Live events are coming to Valdosta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Valdosta area:

CBS (College Bible Study)

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Crossroads Baptist Church 3001 Country Club drive Valdosta, GA 31602 College Midweek Worship Service

American Soundtrack VOL. VIII

Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta, GA 31601

Join us in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time, performed LIVE, backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra.

Hancock Academy Varsity Football @ Georgia Christian

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4359 Dasher Rd, Valdosta, GA

The Georgia Christian (Valdosta, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Hancock Academy (Sparta, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Oil Painting w/Dean Little

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 527 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA

This year-round class allows students to explore the processes of oil painting and to perfect their skills in this traditional art medium. Instructor provides intensive focus on traditional oil...

Walk it Out Walk-A-Thon

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 3795 Guest Rd, Valdosta, GA

Saturday, November 13, 2021 “Walk it Out” Walk-A-Thon 9 AM to 4 PM Freedom Park Valdosta, Georgia

ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

