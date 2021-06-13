Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Live events coming up in Morgantown

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 7 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456ato_0aT3sso400

WV Wine & Jazz Festival

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Join us for the 2021 West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival. Join us for the 26th, not 27th (thanks Covid) Annual WV Wine and Jazz Festival located at 4h-Camp Muffly. Bring your friends, blankets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aleYf_0aT3sso400

Tennis at the Park 1 - Ages 10 and UP: June 21-25

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 799 E Brockway Ave, Morgantown, WV

Age Category Youth Location Marilla Park Tennis Courts Schedule From: Jun 21 2021 to Jun 25 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pb1lm_0aT3sso400

Triple "S" Harley Davidson Concert

Westover, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 7300 Willie G Ave, Westover, WV

Triple "S" Harley Davidson Concert at Triple S Harley-Davidson, 7300 Willie G Ave, Morgantown, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q98TI_0aT3sso400

Father’s Day Special

Westover, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 Rousch Dr, Westover, WV

Father’s Day Special at Tickets finden, 22 Rousch Dr, Morgantown, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 12:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTI91_0aT3sso400

Ballet A Day Camp (ages 6-8)

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 135 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, WV

Ballet A Day Camp (ages 6-8) at Artistry House, Osage, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 11:45 am

Learn More
Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
18
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Osage, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Westover, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Virginia Wine#Day Camp#Triple S Harley Davidson#Sun Jun#Wv Father#Artistry House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Morgantown, WVPosted by
Morgantown Updates

Trending local sports in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Morgantown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Morgantown sports. For more stories from the Morgantown area, click here.