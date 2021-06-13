Live events coming up in Morgantown

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are coming to Morgantown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

WV Wine & Jazz Festival Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Join us for the 2021 West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival. Join us for the 26th, not 27th (thanks Covid) Annual WV Wine and Jazz Festival located at 4h-Camp Muffly. Bring your friends, blankets...

Tennis at the Park 1 - Ages 10 and UP: June 21-25 Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 799 E Brockway Ave, Morgantown, WV

Age Category Youth Location Marilla Park Tennis Courts Schedule From: Jun 21 2021 to Jun 25 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Triple "S" Harley Davidson Concert Westover, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 7300 Willie G Ave, Westover, WV

Triple "S" Harley Davidson Concert at Triple S Harley-Davidson, 7300 Willie G Ave, Morgantown, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Father’s Day Special Westover, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 22 Rousch Dr, Westover, WV

Father’s Day Special at Tickets finden, 22 Rousch Dr, Morgantown, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 12:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Ballet A Day Camp (ages 6-8) Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 135 Green Bag Road, Morgantown, WV

Ballet A Day Camp (ages 6-8) at Artistry House, Osage, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 11:45 am