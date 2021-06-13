Live events on the horizon in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Poughkeepsie:

Geoff Tate, Empire 30th Anniversary Tour Performing Empire and Rage For Order In Their Entirety , Mark Daly & The Ravens Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 6 Crannell St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Find tickets for Geoff Tate, Empire 30th Anniversary Tour Performing Empire and Rage For Order In Their Entirety , Mark Daly & The Ravens showing at the The Chance - Poughkeepsie, US Sunday Nov...

PKGO Pride Parade Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Waryas Park Promenade, Poughkeepsie, NY

Celebrate Pride month in Dutchess! Join the PKGO Pride Car Parade with Grand Marshal, Lea DeLaria- the 3 time SAG award-winning actress, singer, and comedian best known for playing "Big Boo" on...

Benny the Butcher Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 6 Crannell St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Find tickets for Black Soprano Family Presents – The Burden Of The Plug Tour , Benny The Butcher showing at the The Chance - Poughkeepsie, US Friday Oct 22, 7:30PM Tickets starting at $45.00

Westy's New York Self-Storage Auctions 6/24 Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Bidding opens on Monday, January 20 at 10AM and ends Tuesday, January 21 at 1PM.Thursday, June 24, 2...

Martial Arts Lessons- 2 weeks for $49 Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

How To Increase Your Childs Level Of Confidence, Energy And Enthusiasm Until They Become Virtually Unstoppable!