Live events on the horizon in Florence

(FLORENCE, SC) Live events are coming to Florence.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Florence:

3rd Annual 22Kfor22 Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

3rd Annual Non Profit {VetLife4Life} 22Kfor22 Raising Awareness for Mental Health, Addiction and Suicide

FGH’s Birthday Community Baby Shower (FREE) Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1001 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501

For FGH’s birthday this year, we are celebrating by celebrating the birth of others!! We are having a FREE community baby shower.

50 Shades Of Styles Hairshow Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence, SC 29501

Live Barber Competition STYLIST Competition, Live DJ , & Vendors. Special Guest DARIUS LEONARD Classes by AndisEducator Eric Cheeks

Brunette Glow Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 116 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501

A look and learn class where I will be demonstrating how I lighten my brunettes while maintaining their natural tone

PDMPA Inaugural Golf Tournament Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4322 Southborough Road, Florence, SC 29501

Pee Dee Medical Professionals Association, Inc. (PDMPA) Inaugural Golf Tournament